Protesters at MIT campus take to the streets, disrupt traffic in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Protesters marched in the streets Wednesday afternoon, blocking off traffic in the downtown area.

Cambridge Police closed off Massachusetts Avenue from Memorial Drive to Vassar Street around 4:30 p.m. as protesters gathered outside of MIT.

The group mobilized about an hour later, traveling along Vassar Street towards Main Street, taking up the entire main road.

At one point, the protesters congregated near the Stata garage on the northeast side of the MIT campus, blocking it off.

As of 6:45 p.m., the garage is clear but the protest is causing traffic disruptions on Memorial Drive West.

There have been no reports of any arrests or violent incidents.

MIT Advisory: The protest has moved from Vassar St and Stata Center garage is now clear. More info/updates: https://t.co/tI4xZYUjF9 — MIT Police (@MITPolice) May 15, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

