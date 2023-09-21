Prosecutors: Roxbury man initially ‘misled’ investigators in 12-year-old brother’s shooting death

BOSTON — A Roxbury man facing charges in the shooting death of his 12-year-old brother initially misled police by telling them the pre-teen was shot outside of their home and hid the gun, prosecutors argued before a judge Thursday.

Walter Hendrick, 22, pleaded not guilty after his arrest on new charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and witness intimidation in connection with the death of his brother, Savion Ellis. Hendrick was previously arrested and made bail on charges of improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition after the 12-year-old was found fatally shot in a Mattapan apartment on July 13 after their mother called 911.

Prosecutors argue that although Hendrick made statements that Ellis was shot at a nearby store and denied hearing gunshots, a gun with shell casings matching ballistics found in the family’s apartment was found in the unfinished basement rafters. Investigators also found a fanny pack next to the gun filled with cards bearing Hendrick’s name and a blue plastic glove, processors say.

After police located the gun, Hendrick told investigators the gun was his and that he was in possession of the gun at the time Ellis was shot.

Prosecutors say the evidence indicates that the gun was pressed to Ellis’ chest when it was fired, piercing his heart. Additionally, evidence indicates Ellis’ fingerprint was found on the trigger of the gun.

Hendrick turned himself in to police on Wednesday after authorities filed new charges.

Hendrick’s defense team asked for $2,500 bail, citing his otherwise clean criminal record and his status as a new father.

UPDATE: Judge set bail at $250,000. The defense called it a tragic accident and said the defendant is crushed by the death of his brother and if he could trade his life for his brother's, he would. @boston25 https://t.co/hBKKwRdxFQ — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 21, 2023

The Roxbury man was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail. If he makes bail, Hendrick will be ordered to wear a GPS tracker.

The manslaughter charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Hendrick is due back in court on October 24 for a pretrial hearing.

