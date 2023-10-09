Professor at Harvard awarded Nobel Prize in economics

STOCKHOLM (AP/Boston 25 News) — A Harvard professor has won the Nobel Prize in economics.

Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University was awarded the prize for “advancing understanding of women’s labor market outcomes”, the Associated Press reported.

“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize.

The prize will be handed out at awards ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm.

According to the AP, the Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm.

This award comes one week after a Massachusetts native won a Nobel Prize for work that helped create mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

