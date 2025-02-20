Problems persist with dangerous conditions on sidewalks, driveways as ice lingers

WORCESTER — Four days after a moderate snowstorm, dangerous conditions persist across the state. It’s not driving that’s the problem; It’s walking.

“We’re navigating some real ice here,” said Vincent Forlizzi. “We’re unloading trucks on Clinton Street and it’s devastating.”

Sidewalks in Boston are mostly clear, but in many spots thick, frozen barriers separate them from the street. Pedestrians struggled Thursday to get past these patches of ice, which formed after Sunday’s snow first turned to heavy rain -- then froze over. Sub-freezing temperatures since then -- day and night -- have sustained the crusty piles.

Mahlon Williams had a strong incentive not to fall on the ice along Clinton Street: the $9 cup of coffee just purchased from Starbucks.

“If I hit the ground, the whole earth might shake,” he said. “I don’t see the ice going any time soon because it’s going to take a whole lot of rock salt.”

Williams and Forlizzi co-own a store near Quincy Market.

“Because of the weather, we have to worry about customers potentially having accidents in front of our store,” he said.

That should not be happening if property owners are following the law in Boston -- which requires them to clear sidewalks within three hours after a storm ends. Mayor Michelle Wu said that seems to have proved challenging after this last storm, with 1,200 citations written so far for improperly cleared sidewalks.

“It’s everyone’s job to be taking care of our neighborhoods,” she said. “The city and public entities are responsible for clearing the roadways and property owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks.”

In Worcester, vehicles not moved during the storm are now stuck on the sides of roads, their tires encased in ice. In fact, Bill Chviruk’s been trying to pry his car from winter’s grip for three days.

“Sunday, I got soaking wet shoveling, but that was heavy, wet snow,” he said. “Then Monday I started picking away at the ice, picking away. And that’s what I’m doing. Picking away. You just can’t get any rock salt. Rock salt is gone. You can’t find sand.”

But Thursday, Chviruk did get a helping hand. Boston 25 reporter Bob Ward and photographer Dan Gardner helping push his vehicle to freedom.

Freedom is exactly what Edward Tullos is looking for. Since Sunday, the disabled Worcester man has been trapped in his house -- a thick, frozen mound completely blocking his driveway.

A firefighter told him it would take heavy equipment to remove the snow -- but never came back to do it. Tullos said he’s willing to pay to have the snow removed -- even though it was pushed into place by plows. He’s appealed to the city for help.

“I don’t want them to do my property,” Tullos said. “I just want them to move that mountain of snow that is frozen solid.”

Tullow, who just had spinal surgery, has already missed a physical therapy appointment because of the snow.

“I’m just stuck here,” he said. “I want to have the ability to leave my property and not be a prisoner in my own home.”

