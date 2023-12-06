Pro-Palestinian protestors rally outside President Biden’s campaign event in Boston

BOSTON — Dozens of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered on busy Tremont Street which runs through Boston’s Theater District Tuesday night ahead of the fundraising event with President Joe Biden.

President Biden landed in Boston Tuesday to head to a trio of fundraisers, including his last event at the Shubert Theater headlined by singer-songwriter James Taylor.

The President’s trip to Boston comes at a time of high tensions sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas.

The rally, organized by the Boston branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, is expected to continue into the night, criticizing President Biden’s support for Israel.

Air Force One landed at Logan around 11:30 a.m. and Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu greeted President Biden on the tarmac minutes later. The Biden motorcade arrived at the Westin Boston Seaport shortly thereafter for the first fundraising event of the day. Followed by a second stop out of the city in Weston.

Biden’s trip to Boston is part of a larger effort to raise money for his campaign of what is expected to be an expensive and intense rematch against former president Donald Trump.

Tuesday night’s fundraising event at the Schubert Theater ran from $50 to $7500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

