Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt City of Boston student loan event, call for a ceasefire

An event set to share resources to support federal student loan borrowers in Boston was disrupted by pro-Palestine supporters.

On Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu and Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell hosted a press conference to support loan borrowers’ access to Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Mayor Wu and AG Campbell were joined by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

As Congresswoman Pressley was speaking protestors ran in holding Palestinian flags yelling “cease fire now.”

Protestors walked around the area yelling and were escorted out by security. They continued to protest outside.

This disruption comes as Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip enter their fourth week of war.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

