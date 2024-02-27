Prisoner who escaped from transport vehicle in Waltham taken into ICE custody, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A prisoner who escaped from a transport van prompted a large search by multiple law enforcement agencies Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department notified State Police one of their prisoners broke out from a transport vehicle on Route 95 southbound near Exit 41 in Waltham, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Authorities confirmed after 7 p.m. the prisoner was taken into custody in the area of Second Ave. and Bear Hill Rd.

The escapee has been identified as Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham. Officials say he was originally arrested on Sunday by Framingham Police for multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Moura-Pereira has been transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he is currently subject to a detainer placed on him by that agency, state police said.

The State Police Air Wing along with Waltham Police searched. It is still unknown how the prisoner escaped custody in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

