Prisoner who escaped transport vehicle on I-95 in Waltham back in custody

WALTHAM, Mass. — A prisoner who escaped from a transport van prompted a large search by multiple law enforcement agencies Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department notified State Police one of their prisoners broke out from a transport vehicle while sitting in traffic on Route 95 southbound near Exit 41 in Waltham, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Authorities confirmed after 7 p.m. the prisoner was taken into custody in the area of Second Ave. and Bear Hill Rd.

“I noticed immediately that he’s wearing handcuffs and I look a little more carefully and it’s like heavy duty shackles and like a chain around his waist,” said Sam, who had just gotten off work at the MSPCA Veterinary Hospital in Waltham. “I think he was asking to get in my truck or get in my van, and I kind of just threw my hands up and was like ‘I’m not helping you man, I can’t help you, I can’t help you.”

He says the prisoner then asked for a cigarette and he gave him one, and then he saw the man hide by a dumpster in the parking lot.

Sam says when he was far enough away, he was able to quietly call 911.

“I actually walked around to the other side of my truck and leaned in like pretending I’m grabbing something and just told my dad, there’s a dangerous dude next to me you know, I gotta go.”

The escapee has been identified as Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham.

Officials say Moura-Pereira was arrested on Sunday by Framingham Police for multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Moura-Pereira has been transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he is currently subject to a detainer placed on him by that agency, state police said.

