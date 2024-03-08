Local

President Joe Biden to visit New Hampshire next week

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

President Joe Biden to visit New Hampshire next week

NEW HAMPSHIRE — President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to New Hampshire next week.

The President will deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families, he will later participate in a campaign event.

The Biden-Harris campaign launched its “I’m on Board” Month of Action on Friday, designed to engage and mobilize voters and volunteers in the fight for the soul of the nation.

The campaign will also launch a $30 million, six-week paid media campaign, dramatically expand volunteer engagement, multiply battleground staff, and launch key coalition groups.

“Thanks to the historic, grassroots enthusiasm we’re seeing for this president and vice president, Team Biden-Harris is making big, early investments to connect directly with voters on the issues that will define this election with an all-out show of force headed into the general election,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez-Rodriguez.

This will be the president’s first visit to New Hampshire since April 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

