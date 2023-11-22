Pre-Thanksgiving storm: Overnight snow totals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

WORCESTER, Mass. — While much of the Bay State woke up to soaking rain Wednesday morning, a pre-Thanksgiving storm did bring snow accumulation to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Parts of New Hampshire received over four inches of snow, while the high snow total in Massachusetts was three inches.

Overnight snowfall reports:

New Boston, N.H. -- 4.2 inches

Westhampton, Mass. -- 3 inches

Greenfield, Mass. -- 2.5 inches

Worcester, Mass. -- 2 inches

Sunderland, Mass. -- 1.5 inches

Leicester, Mass. -- 1.1 inches

Concord, N.H. -- 1.1 inches

Southwick, Mass. -- 1 inch

If you have a snow/rain report or photo, by all means... Send it my way to share on @boston25 with your name/location for credit! #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/2rWrPPIqa5 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 22, 2023

The flip to rain across the region happened early Wednesday morning with the precipitation and wind expected to peak during the morning commute hours.

Wind gusts between 45-55 mph are expected across Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Ann, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

We have gusts into the 30 and 40 mph range right now. Wind will peak late morning with gusts to 55 mph, then weaken this afternoon. @Boston25 #mawx #capecod pic.twitter.com/WO9dVKTDrh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 22, 2023

“Be ready for the strongest reports around 10 a.m.,” Spear said in her latest forecast.

We have a WEATHER ALERT for wind & rain through midday. After that, dry weather for the win Thanksgiving and Black Friday! @boston25 #mawx #boston #newengland pic.twitter.com/5jkmZj4YQt — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 22, 2023

Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches have been widely reported since last night, but additional rain and downpours are expected through the morning.

The storm is expected to push out of the area by late afternoon.

Dry, but brisk weather is on tap for Thanksgiving.

