Local

Pre-Thanksgiving storm: Overnight snow totals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — While much of the Bay State woke up to soaking rain Wednesday morning, a pre-Thanksgiving storm did bring snow accumulation to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Parts of New Hampshire received over four inches of snow, while the high snow total in Massachusetts was three inches.

Overnight snowfall reports:

  • New Boston, N.H. -- 4.2 inches
  • Westhampton, Mass. -- 3 inches
  • Greenfield, Mass. -- 2.5 inches
  • Worcester, Mass. -- 2 inches
  • Sunderland, Mass. -- 1.5 inches
  • Leicester, Mass. -- 1.1 inches
  • Concord, N.H. -- 1.1 inches
  • Southwick, Mass. -- 1 inch

The flip to rain across the region happened early Wednesday morning with the precipitation and wind expected to peak during the morning commute hours.

Wind gusts between 45-55 mph are expected across Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Ann, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

“Be ready for the strongest reports around 10 a.m.,” Spear said in her latest forecast.

Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches have been widely reported since last night, but additional rain and downpours are expected through the morning.

The storm is expected to push out of the area by late afternoon.

Dry, but brisk weather is on tap for Thanksgiving.

For more, visit the Boston 25 Weather Page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read