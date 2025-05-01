Power outage in Chelsea following tractor-trailer crash into utility pole, police say

A portion of Chelsea was without power Thursday after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole.

Chelsea police responded to the intersection of Arlington Street and Everett Avenue for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer struck a utility pole, causing live electrical wires to fall onto a parked pickup truck, police say.

The crash caused power outages in the area. Utility crews were immediately called in to begin repairs, according to Chelsea police.

“We are grateful that no one was injured in this incident. We appreciate the quick response of our officers, the Massachusetts State Police Truck Team, and the utility crews working to restore service to our community," Chelsea police Chief Keith Houghton said in a statement.

No one was injured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

