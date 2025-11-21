Popular supermarket chain opening 2 new Mass. stores in former Christmas Tree, Big Lots locations

A popular family-owned supermarket chain announced this week plans to open two new stores in Massachusetts.

Springfield-based Big Y World Class Market is expanding its footprint in the Northeast with new stores in locations that formerly housed a Christmas Tree Shops and a Big Lots, according to Mathieu L. D’Amour, the chain’s vice president of real estate and development.

D’Amour said a 62,000-square-foot store is planned for the former Big Lots location at 7-9 Plaza Way at the Fairhaven Plaza in Fairhaven.

The second store, which is slated to be 55,000 square feet, is planned for the former Christmas Tree Shops location at Faunce Corner Road in North Dartmouth.

“These new stores will allow us to better serve families in the South Coast region,” D’Amour said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing Big Y’s quality, convenience, and community focus to Fairhaven, North Dartmouth, and surrounding communities.”

The Fairhaven store has an estimated opening date of spring 2027, while the North Dartmouth store is expected to open in summer 2027.

More details, including hiring and grand opening events, will be shared in the coming months, D’Amour noted.

Christmas Tree Shops stores closed across the Bay State in 2023 after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Big Lots shuttered more than a handful of local stores in 2024.

Big Lots currently operates more than 80 stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, recently opening a new location in Uxbridge.

