Popular Ice Castles returning to New Hampshire

NORTH WOODSTOCK, New Hampshire — A wonderous winter attraction is returning to New England.

In a post on Facebook, Ice Castles announced their famous frozen fortifications will be in New Hampshire for the upcoming season.

The attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated at night.

“Ready to make magical winter memories? Tickets for Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Utah go on sale Wednesday, November 29!” Ice Castles wrote on Facebook.

If weather permits, ice artisans typically begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link.

