Popular central Mass. pub destroyed by fire announces reopening date

TEMPLETON, Mass. — A popular pub in central Massachusetts that was destroyed by a fire in September has announced a reopening date.

The Otter River Pub and Red Onion Pool Hall will welcome back customers on Monday, February 5th at 3 p.m.

The pup was destroyed when a raging blaze tore through the historic building in Templeton that was packed with pub patrons on September 27. The pub was declared a total loss.

“The best story is yet to come,” the pub posted in a video on Facebook announcing the opening.

Weekly entertainment will slowly be brought back as well as food.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.









This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

