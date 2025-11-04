Popstar Halsey hospitalized after Boston performance

BOSTON — Popstar Halsey was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital hours after her Sunday night show in Boston.

The three-time Grammy nominee was admitted to the hospital following the first night of her Boston shows due to a minor medical emergency.

On Instagram, Halsey praised the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital, calling them “great.”

“l am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight!’ Halsey wrote on her Instagram story. ” But if I’m pacing myself, that’s why!”

Halsey was able to take the stage to finish out her two-night slate at the MGM Grand.

The singer has previously been diagnosed with lupus and a T-cell disorder

