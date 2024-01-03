Polls suggest Nikki Haley tightening the gap in the NH Republican primary race

KINGSTON, NH — New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says Nikki Haley has gone from 38 points down in the Republican primary to just eight points behind front-runner former President Donald Trump.

“It’s really a one-on-one race,” said Sununu. “So now folks have an option -- an opportunity.”

Haley sought to make the most of that opportunity Wednesday, making three stops in Southern New Hampshire. At a packed town hall meeting in a Kingston bar, Haley made her pitch, noting her small-town roots, her mother’s success as a business owner, and her own background as an accountant. Haley also listed candidates from the past who underestimated her.

Is that true of Donald Trump?

Polls still show the former President leading in New Hampshire -- but Haley seems to be surging -- and seems destined for at least a second-place finish. Her swing through New Hampshire this week served to not only solidify current support but to persuade voters she is the only viable alternative to Donald Trump.

It may be a hard sell.

“I’m still a Trumper,” said Matthew Albion, who attended the Kingston event. “But I like what I’m hearing in there.”

This will be Albion’s first time voting in a presidential primary -- and he’s excited.

“Though I don’t know if they’re (the Haley campaign) going to be. I’m probably still going to vote for Trump.”

But it seems many walked away from the town meeting impressed with Haley.

“One thing, she’s an accountant,” said Mark LaRochelle. “She’s going to balance the budget.”

Sarah Larson liked Haley’s experience as UN Ambassador during the Trump years.

“She brought up a lot of good points that I agree with,” she said.

As for the Democratic primary in New Hampshire -- it’s virtually a non-event. Though the results could potentially send shockwaves through Washington.

Joe Biden isn’t on the ballot -- because he regards South Carolina’s primary, where he got a big boost in 2020 -- as the nation’s first.

Thus, the President will be counting on a strong write-in vote for a win over numerous lesser-known candidates, including Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips. If that write-in vote doesn’t score a big win for Biden, his campaign could be in more trouble than polls suggest it seems to be.

