Police: Woman transported to the hospital following coyote incident in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A woman was sent to the hospital after striking her face on the ground, the Woburn police announced.

According to police, on Monday, May 12, around 7:24 P.M., a woman was walking her dog in the area of 295 Salem Street when a coyote approached her and her dog.

This caused the woman to fall, striking her face on the ground.

According to police, neither the woman nor the dog was injured by the coyote, but the woman was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Officers were able to find the coyote, which was impacted by mange. Officers, then, “dispatched” the coyote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

