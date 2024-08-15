Police: Woman charged with drunk driving, struck police officer while leaving concert in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, Mass — A Falmouth woman is facing drunk driving charges after she allegedly struck an officer with her car while leaving a concert Thursday night, Barnstable police say.

An officer was directing traffic outside the Cape Cod Melody Tent around 10:40 p.m. Thursday when Lisa Limberakis, 45, struck his knee and flashlight with her car, police say.

Another officer spoke to Limberakis who noticed her breath smelled like alcohol and her eyes were red and glossy. She was then placed under arrest.

The officer struck declined medical attention.

Limberakis is facing charges of operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

She is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

