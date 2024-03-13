Local

Police warning Kia, Hyundai drivers amid uptick of car thefts in Lowell

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass — Lowell police issued a warning Wednesday for those who drive Hyundais or Kias.

Police say they have noticed a significant increase in car thefts of Kia models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2016 to 2021.

Lowell police say they have been in contact with each respective car manufacturer.

The car models have been the target of thieves over the past three years as video tutorials showing ways to break into the vehicles have spread on social media.

A free software update is available for drivers to help protect their vehicles. Vehicle owners can also contact Kia at (800) 333-4542 and Hyundai at (800) 633-5151 for more information.

Lowell police also say security items like steering wheel anti-theft devices can deter thieves.

