Police urge the public to avoid the area after shooting in Braintree neighborhood

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police are urging the public to avoid the area of Skyline Drive in Braintree after a daytime shooting left one person injured on Thursday afternoon.

One person was sent to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said in a statement on Facebook at 4:17 p.m. The victim’s condition was not released on Thursday.

Braintree shooting (Boston 25)

There is currently a large police presence in the area of Skyline Drive, police said.

“We are asking members of the public to avoid the Skyline Drive area to allow emergency responders to operate safely and efficiently,” police said.

Braintree shooting (Boston 25)

The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

“Law enforcement personnel are actively working the scene, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group