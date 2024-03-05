Police: Two women injured in daytime Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after two women were injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Officers responding to the area of 1 Lisbon Street around 3:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired found two female victims who sustained injuries, according to Worcester Police.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group