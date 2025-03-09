Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to a February 4 homicide

BOSTON — Boston police announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on February 4.

Around 7:15 P.M. on Thursday, March 6, officers arrested Shovan Darby, 29, of East Weymouth in the area of 4 Astoria Street. Darby was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for the murder of Mauricio M. Lawrence, 33, of Mattapan.

A second individual, Roberto Taylor, 29, of Dorchester, is currently in custody, facing charges of:

Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Darby is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

