Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to a February 4 homicide

BOSTON — Boston police announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on February 4.
Around 7:15 P.M. on Thursday, March 6, officers arrested Shovan Darby, 29, of East Weymouth in the area of 4 Astoria Street. Darby was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for the murder of Mauricio M. Lawrence, 33, of Mattapan.
A second individual, Roberto Taylor, 29, of Dorchester, is currently in custody, facing charges of:
- Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
Darby is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
