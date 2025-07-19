Police: Two men wanted for assaulting homeowner in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mass. — Police are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a Wayland property and assaulted the homeowner Friday night.

The victim told police that he is inside his Joyce Road home after 9:00 p.m. Friday night when he heard a noise in his backyard.

The homeowner walked outside and allegedly encountered two men wearing dark clothing and facemasks.

The men allegedly demanded all his money and attacked him. The men allegedly entered the home and raced out the front door.

Police say the victim had noticeable facial injuries.

Wayland Police say multiple assets have been deployed to search for the suspects.

Anyone with information should Wayland Police at 508-358-4721.

