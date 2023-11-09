Police: Two juveniles injured in double stabbing, one juvenile beaten in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating a double stabbing and assault that left three juveniles with varying injuries in Roxbury Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to 1 Trotter Court, near Tremont and Camden Streets just before 6 p.m., and located two juvenile males with stab wounds. Police located another juvenile with injuries from an apparent assault.

One of the young male victims has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The two other juveniles were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group