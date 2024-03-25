Police: Truck driver allegedly assaulted by ‘several suspects’ in another vehicle on I-495 in Bolton

BOLTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a possible road rage incident after a truck driver was allegedly assaulted by occupants of another vehicle on a busy highway.

Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to reports of an assault on a tractor-trailer driver by ‘several suspects’ in another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton.

Police have not confirmed if there were any arrests made in this incident.

No further details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group