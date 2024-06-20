Police: South Shore man caught with ‘large amount’ of cocaine after crash in Dunkin’ drive-thru

COHASSET, Mass. — A South Shore man was arrested after police say officers found him with a “large amount” of cocaine following a crash in a Dunkin’ drive-thru earlier this week.

Alex E. Neumeier, 28, of Halifax, was arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on charges including trafficking in Class B drugs over 100 grams, operating under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the Dunkin’ on King Street in Cohasset on Tuesday found the driver of a black pickup truck, later identified as Neumeier, having a seizure behind the wheel, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

“When officers arrived, they learned that bystanders had been able to place the pickup truck in park and secure it,” the department said in a statement. “As officers were rendering emergency aid to the driver, they discovered a crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia around the driver.”

After Neumeier was taken to South Shore Hospital for medical treatment, a search of his truck revealed a large amount of cocaine, according to police.

Neumeier was ordered held at the Norfolk County House of Correction pending a dangerousness hearing.

Cohasset detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

