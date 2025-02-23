Police: Shoplifting investigation leads to arrest of three serial shoplifters

BOSTON — On Thursday, February 20, officers conducted a “Walk and talk” in the area of 760 Boylston Street for ongoing thefts.

That’s when officers noticed a person walk past the point of sale inside the Dicks Sporting Goods store, causing the alarm to go off.

The officers immediately identified themselves and stopped the individual, and were able to recover $418 worth of stolen items.

The suspect, when talking to police, provided several false names to the officers before police were able to properly identify her. The suspect had nine active warrants for her arrests, including shoplifting and drug possession.

Simultaneously, officers also stopped a second individual who was stealing a duffle bag.

The second suspect also provided false identities and was placed in handcuffs. Once he provided his real name, it was revealed that he also had four active warrants for his arrest; three counts of Shoplifting, two Counts of Larceny, and Drug Possession.

Later that evening, in the area of 497 Boylston Street, for reports of a shoplifter in custody. Officers were advised that the suspect attempted to steal $230 in merchandise. The suspect, Carolina Andrade, 34, of Boston, became combative with security and attempted to throw a shoe at them.

Officers took custody of Andrade, who refused to be booked and spit in the face of an officer.

Andrade was charged with:

Shoplifting by Asportation

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Assault and Battery to Intimidate.

Officers determined that the suspect had a warrant for her arrest for Harassment of Electronic Communications.

She is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

