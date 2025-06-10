Local

Police seeking suspect accused of threatening woman with knife at Dorchester laundromat

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say pulled a knife on a woman doing her laundry on Tuesday morning.

According to Boston Police, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at a laundromat at 471 Blue Hill Avenue.

The victim reportedly told police she briefly stepped outside the business and returned to find a man sifting through her laundry basket.

Officials say when she confronted the man, he threatened her with a knife before fleeing the business.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The suspect is described as a 5′7″ tall light-skinned Hispanic man with a slim build and short black hair.

Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and has visible tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

