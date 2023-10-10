Police seeking suspect accused of stealing dog from Roxbury shopping center

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a small dog was allegedly stolen from a shopping center last week.

Boston Police say they received a report of a stolen pup named Princess from the Washington Park Mall on October 6.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the pooch and drove off on a blue motor scooter. He is described as a Black male wearing a black t-shirt, pants, and a black beanie.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

No further information was immediately available.

Roxbury stolen dog (Boston Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

