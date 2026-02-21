Police seek suspect who struck female MBTA employee in the face

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who struck a female MBTA employee in the face with a closed fist, causing her injury.
The reported attack happened on Dec. 20, 2025 in the 600 block of Morton Street in Boston, the MBTA Transit Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“ID Wanted,” MBTA Transit Police said.
Suspect “closed fisted & unprovoked struck a female #MBTA employee in the face causing injury," Transit Police said.
ID Wanted: 12/20/25 600 block Morton Street-Boston. SP closed fisted & unprovoked struck a female #MBTA employee in the face causing injury. Recognize this SP of interest? Pls contact our CIU 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. U can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/vRvqF4TQvJ— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 20, 2026
Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call 617-222-1050.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group