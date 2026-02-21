Police seek suspect who struck female MBTA employee in the face

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who struck a female MBTA employee in the face with a closed fist, causing her injury.

The reported attack happened on Dec. 20, 2025 in the 600 block of Morton Street in Boston, the MBTA Transit Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“ID Wanted,” MBTA Transit Police said.

Suspect “closed fisted & unprovoked struck a female #MBTA employee in the face causing injury," Transit Police said.

ID Wanted: 12/20/25 600 block Morton Street-Boston. SP closed fisted & unprovoked struck a female #MBTA employee in the face causing injury. Recognize this SP of interest? Pls contact our CIU 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. U can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/vRvqF4TQvJ — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 20, 2026

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

