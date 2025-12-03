Police seek ID of person allegedly involved in armed robbery

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was involved in an armed robbery.

The incident happened in the area of 100 Washington Street in Dorchester, on November 4, according to Boston Police.

Police say that a knife was used in an armed robbery at that location.

The person they’re looking for may have ties to New York, according to police.

According to a post by the Boston Police Department, the victim of the armed robbery had gold chains taken.

During the robbery the victim was also struck by a vehicle, as well as kicked and punched, police say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the ID of the individual pictured above is asked to call Boston Police.

