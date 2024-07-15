TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police are seeking help from the public to identify a person of interest in a shooting involving two vehicles in Tewksbury early Monday morning.

Police later released photographs of a person of interest who may be named Curtis, and who may live in southern New Hampshire, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Main Street around 5 a.m. Monday, Columbus said.

A preliminary investigation found that two vehicles left Home Depot traveling south on Main Street with the rear vehicle firing several shots at the lead vehicle, Columbus said.

Police seek help from public to identify person of interest in Tewksbury shooting (Tewksbury Police)

No injuries were reported. The vehicle fled the area.

Police believe these individuals knew each other and that this was not a random act of violence, Columbus said.

Anyone with information related to this case, or who may have been in the area of Home Depot to Wamesit Lanes at the time, is urged to call police at 978-851-7373, or via the tip line https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

