Police seek help identifying suspect in string of indecent assaults on North Shore

REVERE, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man suspected of a string of indecent assaults in a city on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Since January, there have been three indecent assault incidents in Revere’s Beachmont neighborhood, according to the Revere Police Department:

The first incident occurred on January 13 near Winthrop Parkway and Roughan Street at about 11 p.m.

The second incident occurred on February 19 near the Beachmont MBTA station on State Road at about 10 p.m.

The third incident occurred on March 7 near the Beachmont MBTA station at about 10:00 p.m.

In each case, police noted that a female victim was approached from behind near Beachmont station and touched inappropriately, with the suspect fleeing the area.

Investigators on Monday shared surveillance video of the purported suspect, who is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7, with a thin build and short, dark hair.

He was reportedly wearing a black jacket and light-colored jeans during one of the alleged assaults, according to police.

“Detectives have canvased the area and believe these incidents may be related,” the department said in a statement. “Detectives are asking residents in the area to check any home surveillance or doorbell camera footage and report any suspicious activity.”

Pedestrians in the Beachmont area are urged to remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Revere police at 781-286-1212.

