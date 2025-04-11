BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects who allegedly vandalized a Tesla vehicle months ago.

Boston Police say they received a report on Thursday from a party who said his Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized on February 27 around 5:12 p.m. at 1799 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton

According to a police report, the victim went to get his Cybertruck washed when he noticed the trunk was scratched and a phallic symbol was carved into the driver side door.

Pictures show two suspects, a man and woman walking a small dog, allegedly vandalizing the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

0 of 3 Police searching for suspects accused of damaging Tesla in Brighton Police searching for suspects accused of damaging Tesla in Brighton Police searching for suspects accused of damaging Tesla in Brighton

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group