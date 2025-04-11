Police searching for suspects accused of damaging Tesla in Brighton

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects who allegedly vandalized a Tesla vehicle months ago.
Boston Police say they received a report on Thursday from a party who said his Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized on February 27 around 5:12 p.m. at 1799 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton
According to a police report, the victim went to get his Cybertruck washed when he noticed the trunk was scratched and a phallic symbol was carved into the driver side door.
Pictures show two suspects, a man and woman walking a small dog, allegedly vandalizing the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.
