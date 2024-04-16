Police searching for suspect who threw flammable object into Mattapan home

BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a person who threw a flammable object into a home in Mattapan on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to 27 West Main Street just after 1 p.m. located a small fire that was allegedly set when the suspect threw a flammable object into the home and fled the area.

Polie say no one was injured.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a surgical mask, black hoodie, and carrying a red pole.

Arson investigators responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

