Police searching for suspect who broke into South Boston pizza shops

BOSTON — Police in Boston are still searching for the thief who broke into two pizza shops over the weekend.

Early on Sunday morning, Boston police were made aware that both Broadway’s Best and Sal’s Pizzeria had been broken into within 10 minutes of each other.

It is unknown if anything was taken from Broadway’s Best. Police say cash was taken from inside Sal’s cash register.

Boston police shared photos of both storefronts damaged and the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

