Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with Webster bank robbery

WEBSTER, Mass. — A search is underway for a suspect who police say is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Webster on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, robbed Hometown Bank in the Worcester County town and fled on a blue Suzuki GSXR, according to the Webster Police Department.

Investigators believe the suspect is somewhere in Connecticut.

Police said no weapon was shown during the robbery, and no one was hurt.

Police didn’t release any additional details.

The robbery is under investigation.

