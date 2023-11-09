Police searching for suspect in connection with two juveniles stabbed, another beaten in Boston

BOSTON — Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a violent attack that injured three juveniles in Roxbury.

The graphic scene was called into police around 5:45 Wednesday night.

Boston Police said two juveniles were stabbed and a third was assaulted near Tremont and Camden Streets.

The aunt of the teenage assault victim told Boston 25 News that her nephew was beaten and is now recovering at Boston Children’s Hospital.

She said the 15-year-old high school sophomore’s injuries are less serious than the two others who were stabbed.

According to police, one of them has life-threatening injuries.

“This is ridiculous to target innocent people, innocent kids. He’s a teenager,” said aunt Wineska DeJesus. “He’s a high honors student. He does not get into any trouble.”

DeJesus said she believes at least three suspects are involved based on information she received at the scene.

Investigators have not said how many suspects are potentially connected to the violence.

A motive remains unclear at this time.

“This neighborhood is like every other neighborhood in this country,” said neighbor Bill Singleton. “They got people who are wanting to do the right thing and people that don’t do the right thing.”

Boston Police is encouraging anyone with information to call 617-343-4470. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial 1-800-494-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

