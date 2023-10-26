Police searching for suspect accused of sexual assault on Lesley University campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on the Lesley University campus last month.

Cambridge Police say a woman reported over the weekend that she was sexually assaulted on September 23 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The victim was allegedly approached by an unknown man in the Harvard Square area who followed her into the Lesley University campus. The man then sexually assaulted the victim in the area of St. John’s Road, according to police.

The suspect is described as a 5′6″ tall 30-40-year-old Black man with brown eyes with a medium build. Officials say he was possibly riding a scooter and believed to have poor hygiene and facial hair.

Lesley University said in a statement they’ve increased public safety patrols on campus. They are also urging the community to:

• Always remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Trust your instincts.

• Whenever possible, travel in a group, remain on well-lit routes, and avoid wearing headphones/earbuds.

• Keep your cell phone readily available, but avoid distracting phone calls.

• If you suspect you are being followed, head for a populated area, a store or building that you know to be open and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

The Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group