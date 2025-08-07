Local

Police searching for suspect accused of ‘deranged behavior’ on MBTA trolley

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
MBTA Green Line trolley lewd act suspect (Transit Police)
BOSTON — Transit Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of lascivious behavior on a trolley.

According to authorities, the suspect pictured entered a Green Line trolley on Monday near Boylston around 4 p.m. when he pulled out his phone and recorded a female victim while he committed a lewd act in front of her.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

