Police searching for suspect accused of ‘deranged behavior’ on MBTA trolley

BOSTON — Transit Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of lascivious behavior on a trolley.

According to authorities, the suspect pictured entered a Green Line trolley on Monday near Boylston around 4 p.m. when he pulled out his phone and recorded a female victim while he committed a lewd act in front of her.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.

Deranged behavior. ID Sought re : Lewd & Lascivious conduct 8/4 4PM GL trolley near Boylston. SP positioned his cell phone to record his victim while he stared at her & committed a lewd act. Recognize him? Pls call our CIU at 6172221050 w/any info u have. Let's get him ID'D. pic.twitter.com/SHUHq76TbZ — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 6, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group