Police searching for Salisbury woman last seen walking her German shepherd

Police on the North Shore are searching for a woman who was last seen walking her dog.

Salisbury police say Kim Naro was last seen leaving her home on Old Town Way around noon as she walked her long-haired German shepherd.

Additional police resources have been asked to help Salisbury officers as they search the area around Salisbury Beach.

“We respectfully ask residents and visitors to avoid the area and refrain from entering or gathering near the search operations so emergency personnel can work safely and without interference. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding,” the Salisbury Police Department posted on Facebook.

Faro was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a multicolored front.

Police say she often visits the ball field on Beach road and the State Reservation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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