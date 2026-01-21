Police locate person after fishing gear found on frozen Taunton pond

TAUNTON, Mass. — Police in Taunton were able to find the person who left their fishing gear behind on the icy surface, triggering a large search Wednesday.

Taunton police said they found fishing equipment and a hole in the ice at Cain’s Pond on Wednesday afternoon but said the gear may have been there since the morning.

Taunton police said the fisherman was never in the water and they located the person.

Police searching for person after fishing gear found on frozen Taunton pond

