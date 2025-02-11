Police searching for owner of dog that fatally mauled another dog on trail in Mass. town

CARLISLE, Mass. — A search is underway for the owner of a dog that fatally mauled another dog on a trail in a Massachusetts town over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an attack involving two dogs on the Towle Field trail in the area of Westford Street in Carlisle just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday learned a large white dog with a brown patch around its eye had severely bit a 6-year-old Maltese that was off its leash, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

The Maltese was rushed to a local veterinarian for treatment but had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, police said.

A woman who was with the large white dog provided the name “Michaela” and a phone number that police said didn’t appear to be in service.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Carlisle Animal Inspector Gene Delano or Sgt. Christopher Arguoyan at 978-369-1155.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

