Police searching for NH man who hasn’t been seen since June

NASHUA, NH — Police are searching for a missing man from Nashua, New Hampshire, who hasn’t been seen since June.

Gregory Porter, 36, was first reported missing on July 28 but has not been seen since late June, according to Nashua police.

Porter is about 5′07″ tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has a shaved head, a trimmed beard, and brown eyes. He also has a distinctive tattoo of a skeleton drinking from a wine glass on his left forearm.

Porter’s family told police the man’s disappearance is out of character.

Police say he may be in the Boston, Brockton or Lowell areas.

Anyone with information about Mr. Porter’s location or any sightings since late June is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group