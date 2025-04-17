Police searching for missing NH teen girl who hasn’t been seen for over a week

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a missing teen girl who has not been seen for more than a week.

Gabriela Moreira, 13, was last seen on the morning on April 9 at her family’s home on Candia Road in Manchester, according to police.

When she was last seen was wearing a light gray sweater, black leggings, and Nike sneakers, and was carrying a light purple backpack.

Police say she did not have her cellphone with her and she has not contacted her family.

“Gabriela is known to spend time in the downtown Manchester area,” police said.

Anyone with information about Gabriela is asked to call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group