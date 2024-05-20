Police searching for missing Roxbury 3-year-old believed to be in custody of mother

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing toddler after his mother reportedly failed to surrender him to DCF.

According to Boston Police, 3-year-old Joshua Jones of Roxbury was last seen on May 15 in the area of 41 Dimock Street with his mother, Shalimar Harris.

Jones is described as 2′6″, about 50lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair.

The Department of Children and Families was recently granted custody of Joshua. However, police say Harris has yet to give Jones over to the proper authorities.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’s or Harris’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 3-Year-Old, Joshua Jones, of Roxbury, believed to be in custody of his Mother, Shalimar Harris https://t.co/gmGOYKotRJ pic.twitter.com/vj3ksTu9Fl — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 20, 2024

No further information was immediately available.

©2024 Cox Media Group