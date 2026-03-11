Local

Police searching for man wanted in connection with triple shooting at Worcester cafe

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Police searching for man wanted in connection with triple shooting at Worcester cafe
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are searching for a man wanted for a triple shooting in Worcester.

Worcester police say they are looking to charge Xabiel Feliciano with assault with a dangerous weapon and numerous firearms-related offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred at Guertins Cafe on December 29 of last year.

Feliciano is described as Hispanic, with black hair and is 6′3″ and around 225 pounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read