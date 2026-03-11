Police searching for man wanted in connection with triple shooting at Worcester cafe

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are searching for a man wanted for a triple shooting in Worcester.

Worcester police say they are looking to charge Xabiel Feliciano with assault with a dangerous weapon and numerous firearms-related offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred at Guertins Cafe on December 29 of last year.

Feliciano is described as Hispanic, with black hair and is 6′3″ and around 225 pounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

