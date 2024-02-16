Police searching for man in connection with stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital

TEWKSBURY, Mass — Police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital Thursday night.

Tewksbury police say they were searching for Brian Kobs, a 5′11″ white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, after someone was stabbed on the grounds of the 370-bed psychiatric hospital around 7:00 p.m.

Police say the two parties were known to each other and the suspect fled the area.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.

Kobs was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, tan or yellow jacket, jeans and gray shoes, police say.

The Tewksbury Police Department Drone Unit, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and multiple K-9 units searched the area, but authorities now believe that Kobs may have left the area.

🚨 Police Activity in the area of the State Hospital as we search for a white male, 5’11, wearing a blue sweatshirt who stabbed another person on the State Hospital grounds and fled towards the library. MSP Air Wing is being requested as well as K9 Units. No further information… pic.twitter.com/5bed28nDpp — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

