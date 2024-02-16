Local

Police searching for man in connection with stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
TEWKSBURY, Mass — Police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital Thursday night.

Tewksbury police say they were searching for Brian Kobs, a 5′11″ white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, after someone was stabbed on the grounds of the 370-bed psychiatric hospital around 7:00 p.m.

Police say the two parties were known to each other and the suspect fled the area.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.

Kobs was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, tan or yellow jacket, jeans and gray shoes, police say.

The Tewksbury Police Department Drone Unit, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and multiple K-9 units searched the area, but authorities now believe that Kobs may have left the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

