Police searching for dirt bikers who caused thousands in damage to Mass. golf course

EASTON, Mass. — Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a pair of dirt bike riders who allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Massachusetts golf course.

Police in Easton say the riders damaged the Easton Country Club on Purschase Street while trespassing on the property on Sunday.

The department shared surveillance images of the dirt bikers ripping up the grass on the golf course.

0 of 4 Easton dirt bikers damage golf course (Easton Police Department) Easton dirt bike damage (Easton Police Department) Easton dirt bike damage (Easton Police Department) Easton dirt bike damage (Easton Police Department)

“Both were found trespassing and causing thousands of dollars in damage,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Both suspects were last seen in the area of Prospect Street, where they entered the railroad tracks, according to police.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the dirt bikes is urged to contact Easton Police Officer Tyler Sutton at 508-230-3322.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group