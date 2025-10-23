Police searching for car accused of striking child riding scooter in Essex

ESSEX, Mass — Police on the North Shore are looking for a convertible that struck a child riding a scooter Thursday afternoon.

An 11-year-old child was struck by either a silver or gray Mercedes convertible at Western Avenue and Pond Street in Essex around 3:22 p.m., police told Boston 25 News.

The driver of the vehicle of the Mercedes flagged down a police officer and then allegedly drove away from the scene.

The child was not seriously injured and did not need to be rushed to the hospital, police say.

Police say the driver is an older white male.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Essex police at 978-768-6628.

